Enugu govt employs 102 doctors, absorbs 125 interns

The Enugu State Government has approved the immediate employment of 102 Resident Doctors and the intake of 125 Interns by the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital.

This is to ensure adequate human resources for various clinical departments in the hospital as well as enhanced, qualitative and affordable healthcare delivery.

The approval, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine U. Onyia, was sequel to a request by the Board of Management of the hospital.

The statement listed the departments (9) and number of Resident Doctors as follows: Pediatrics (20); Internal Medicine (20); Surgery (15); Ophthalmology (8); Radiology (8); ENT (5); Chemical Pathology (2); Histopathology (4); Obstetrics and Gynecology (20).

It added that the approval for the intake of Interns for 4 departments was as follows: Medical Laboratory Science (50); Radiography (15); Pharmacy (50) and Physiotherapy (10).The state government therefore reassured the people of its unwavering commitment to delivery of excellent and affordable healthcare services.

In another development, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday inaugurated the committee recently constituted by his administration for the purpose of maintaining public safety and public order in the supply and distribution of Petroleum Products in the state.

The committee was constituted following an Executive Order issued by Gov. Ugwuanyi temporarily prohibiting the activities of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the state, as a result of the protracted crisis between warring factions of the IPMAN that has given rise to cult activities, gun battles, banditry, continuing threat to public order and human lives and property.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that the Executive Order – Activities of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (Enugu State Interim Prohibition) Order 2019 – was made without prejudice to the issue in contention between the parties, their rights and obligations and without prejudice to any judicial decision in that regard.

The governor reiterated that the sole mandate of the committee, comprising representatives of the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police, SP Pius Eziubochi Ugwuala, who serves as the Chairman; Directorate of State Services, Uche Oko; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Collins Akalawu; the Department of Petroleum Resources, Enugu Zonal Office, Alhaji Gwaram L. Ahmed; the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Anene Ojinta Esq. and the Permanent Secretary, Inter-Ministerial and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Enugu State, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, “is to maintain public order in the supply and distribution of Petroleum Products in the state during the pendency of the Executive Order”.

While congratulating the members of the committee for “being found worthy of this onerous task”, Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed the expectation of his administration and the people of the state that their competencies, experiences and strength of character will be brought to bear on the assignment.

Responding on behalf of other members of the committee, the Chairman, SP Ugwuala, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state and promised that they will discharge their responsibility with dedication and passion.

He prayed God to grant them the wisdom and grace to succeed, reassuring the governor that they will not disappoint the government and people of Enugu State.