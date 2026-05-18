The jury in the trial of Diezani Alison-Madueke began ​their deliberations after nearly four months at London’s ‌Southwark Crown Court, Reuters reported on Monday.

Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s minister for petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015 under then-President Goodluck Jonathan, has pleaded not guilty to five ​counts of accepting bribes and one count of ​conspiracy to commit bribery.

Prosecutors allege Alison-Madueke, 65, led ⁠a “life of luxury” in London, being given high-end properties ​to stay in and taken on luxury shopping sprees by ​industry figures interested in lucrative oil and gas contracts.

But lawyers for the former minister, who was also briefly president of the Organization ​of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, argued Alison-Madueke was merely ​a “rubber stamp” for official recommendations.

“At no time did I ask, take, ‌or ⁠seek a bribe or bribes of any sort,” Alison-Madueke told the jury when she gave evidence last month.

Alison-Madueke stood trial alongside oil industry executive Olatimbo Ayinde, 54, who is charged ​with one ​count of ⁠bribery relating to Alison-Madueke and a separate count of bribery of a foreign public official.

Alison-Madueke’s ​brother, 69-year-old Doye Agama, is charged with ​conspiracy ⁠to commit bribery relating to Agama’s church. They both deny the charges.

After a trial which began in late January, the ⁠jury ​was sent out just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday to consider their verdicts on the eight charges the ​three defendants face.