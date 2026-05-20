The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has dismantled a transnational methamphetamine production syndicate jointly operated by a Nigerian drug cartel and Mexican collaborators, leading to the arrest of 10 suspects.

Also, illicit drugs and chemicals valued at over N480bn were recovered during the operation.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), disclosed this on Wednesday during a media briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Marwa said the operation, carried out by operatives of the agency’s Special Operations Unit, led to the discovery and shutdown of what he described as the biggest clandestine methamphetamine laboratory ever uncovered in Nigeria.

According to him, the laboratory was hidden in Abidagba forest in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State and was being operated by the Anochili Innocent Drug Trafficking Organisation.

He said the coordinated operation was conducted simultaneously in Ogun and Lagos states on Saturday, May 16, 2026, following months of intelligence gathering.

Marwa said, “Through a clinical, simultaneous operation executed by the elite operatives of our Special Operations Unit, we have successfully dismantled a sophisticated, transnational methamphetamine production syndicate run jointly by a Nigerian drug cartel and their Mexican counterparts.

“This network did not just traffic drugs; they were actively manufacturing industrial-scale quantities of highly lethal illicit substances right on our soil.”

He disclosed that seven members of the cartel were arrested at the forest laboratory, including three Mexican nationals allegedly brought into Nigeria to produce methamphetamine.

Marwa said the arrested Mexicans were identified as Martinez Felix Nemecto, 46; Jesus López Valles, 40; and Torrero Juan Carlos, 51.

According to him, Nigerian suspects apprehended at the site included Nwankwo Sunday Christian, 41; Igwe Abuchi Remijus, 42; Ifeanyichukwu Chibuike Joshua, 23; and Egwuonwu Uchenna Victor, 38.

Marwa added that another tactical team arrested the alleged kingpin of the cartel, Anochili Innocent, at his residence located at No. 8 Tafawa Balewa Street, Golf Estate, Lakowe, Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, a search of the residence led to the recovery of the passports and mobile phones of the arrested Mexican nationals, linking the suspect directly to their importation and activities in Nigeria.

He further revealed that follow-up operations on May 18 led to the arrest of another suspect, Kingsley Orike Omonughwa, 44, at another property linked to the cartel in Mayfair Estate, Lakowe, Lekki.

The NDLEA boss said operatives also raided the residence of another syndicate member, Emeka Nwobum, which allegedly served as the cartel’s stash house.

He said the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the syndicate had risen to 10, comprising the alleged baron, three Mexican nationals, and six Nigerian collaborators.

Marwa stated that the operation led to the recovery of 2,419.48 kilograms of methamphetamine and precursor chemicals.

“The operation yielded a massive 2,419.48 kilograms of chemical materials, including highly toxic, volatile, and crystallised methamphetamine worth $362,922,000 in the international market. This translates to over N480bn,” he said.

“Also recovered from the cartel include: a Toyota Tacoma vehicle used for operations at the clandestine meth laboratory, and a Toyota Highlander seized from the kingpin’s residence.

“To put this in perspective, the 2,419.48 kilograms of finished and liquid methamphetamine seized represents millions of street doses that would have flooded our local communities and international markets, causing untold destruction, psychosis, and violence,” he said.

Marwa warned that the NDLEA would continue to target drug cartels and their collaborators across the country.

“We are fully aware of the shifting tactics of these cartels, including the disturbing trend of hiring South American cartel specialists to set up production factories in our rural communities,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities in their communities, noting that the clandestine laboratory in Ogun operated under the cover of a regular farm.

This is came days after the operatives of the NNDLEA, Edo State Command, destroyed two cannabis farms in Ago Forest, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

The state commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, in a statement on Monday, said the cannabis plantations had a yield of 1,388.42kg.

He added that four suspected drug traffickers were also arrested in the past one week.