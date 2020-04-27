Fasoranti daughter’s alleged killer tests positive for COVID-19

One of the four suspects arrested and arraigned over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspect is one of the three new cases announced on Sunday. This occurred barely 24 hours after a policeman from Lagos State tested positive in Ondo State.

The Governor of the state, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, disclosed the new cases on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Akeredolu said, “We have confirmed three other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

“The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

“The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment. The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape; and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed.”

The governor said he would expatiate on all cases in his weekly press briefing on Monday.