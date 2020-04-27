Bandits attack Niger community, kill two, rustle 2,000 cows

Bandits on Sunday killed two persons, rustled no fewer 2,000 cows and injured many others in Erena in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack was said to haveoccurred between 7am and 10am as community members took to their heels.

Our correspondent gathered that some of the villagers had taken refuge in Gwada.

An eyewitness, Abdullahi Yerima, who is also a former chairman of Shiroro council, appealed to both the Niger State and the Federal Government to come to their aid.

Yerima said, “Unless urgent steps were taken hunger and starvation will set in since Shiroro has been the food basket of Niger State and has been under massive and consistent attack by bandits.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

Abiodun said, “Normalcy has returned to the area as security men have been sent to the area to restore peace.”