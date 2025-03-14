The Federal Government has approved a modular refinery for Abia State.

Disclosing this on Tuesday in Ukwa West Local Government Area on the occasion of the official flag-off of the reconstruction of the 11.1km Obehie – Umudobia – Owaza road, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, said the modular refinery will be cited inside the Abia Industrial and Innovative Park, AIIP.

Otti said significant changes would occur in the area after the completion of the road and assured citizens of the state that the road will be completed within one year.

He said, “This project is therefore not just about creating access to the towns and villages along this corridor, it is more about reviving dormant economic assets, opening new horizons and reigniting the dreams that once starred the souls of our fathers.

“I would like to inform you that just a few days ago, we got the good news that the Federal Government has approved a modular refinery which will be cited inside the AIIP. That modular refinery will be built by H.I.S. Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited.

“My assurance is that every support we can give as a government shall be availed you as we work together to create a robust industrial cluster that will accelerate the rapid socio-economic development of the area and fast track the restoration of the years that have been lost to poor leadership.”

The governor said Ukwa shall no longer be a forgotten place. “Your land will yield forth its best fruits, and your barns shall never be empty again. You will enjoy the riches of the environment, and the oil in your land shall bring you boundless prosperity.

“You will not only get what is due you at the resource allocation table, the various levers of our administration shall collaborate extensively with agencies like the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission and other interventionist establishments to restore the years that has been lost to the politics of exclusion and deceit.”

Several federal and state government officials were present at the event, and they commended the governor for the feat.