Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has declared the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the leading voice of opposition politics in Nigeria.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Obi at the Government House in Bauchi on Thursday, Mohammed lauded the former Anambra governor’s political vision and governance style.

“Whether we like it or not, he is now the face of opposition politics in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.

The governor stressed the need for opposition leaders to unite and provide a strong, strategic challenge to the ruling party.

He expressed readiness to work with Obi in shaping a formidable opposition that prioritises good governance and national unity.

He stated, “I want to say clearly that I am ready to work with Peter Obi. We must come together to bring good governance, offer a vibrant opposition with vision and strategy, and rescue this country from mediocrities parading themselves as leaders.

“The time has come for us to step out and act with sincerity and focus. Our coming together is a message, and this message will resonate because my fellow governors support this kind of alliance.”

Obi, in turn, described the meeting as part of broader consultations aimed at addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges, particularly in the North.

He stressed the need to tackle poverty as a root cause of insecurity and urged political leaders to focus on economic policies that uplift citizens.

“All of you know where we are today as a country. We must talk about the issues affecting the North because the North is a critical component in getting Nigeria on the right path,” he said, adding, “When people talk about criminality in Nigeria, especially in the North, I tell them the real issue is poverty. Until we address poverty, we cannot solve criminality.”

The Guardian gathered that the duo’s discussion covered national issues, including political developments in Rivers State and the state of opposition politics in the country.

Mohammed hinted that his fellow PDP governors support such alliances, suggesting a potential realignment ahead of the next electoral cycle.