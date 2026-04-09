The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria needs to emulate Lagos State in moving and going forward, as well as setting examples.

Akpabio, who stated this during the commissioning of three projects executed by the Lagos State government, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for their focus and discipline in financial management.

“You have shown that governance must be about service delivery,” he said.

The Senate President, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the ceremony, further said: “These projects align with our national vision. A Nigeria that is modern, digitally enabled and economically strong. This is the standard we must replicate across the country from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration.”

The three projects commissioned were the Ojota–Opebi Link Bridge, the Lagos State Geographical Information System (LAGIS) Building, and the Lagos State Multi-Agency Building.

In his welcome address at the commissioning, Sanwo-Olu said his goal for the next 416 days left for his administration to hand over is to double investment in infrastructure, strengthen institutions, and achieve intentional improvement in the quality of life of residents.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As we commission these projects, we are also mindful that there are still more to be done. In the 400-plus days that lie ahead of our administration, we will double down on our investment in infrastructure, the strengthening of our institutions, and intentional improvements in the quality of life for all Lagosians.

“For us, finishing only makes sense if it is done well. Winding down is not an excuse to slow down or succumb to lower standards. On the contrary, it is meant to be an opportunity to ramp up momentum and to rev the engine energetically towards the finish line.

“I am indeed proud of all that we have been able to achieve over the last seven years, under the reform umbrella of our THEMES+ vision. I am especially grateful for the President’s immense and unwavering support for Lagos State, which has made a tremendous difference in the outcomes we have been able to deliver. Lagos has, like every other state in Nigeria, benefited from significant increases in the revenues accruing to us, and this has enabled us to become more ambitious in our approach, tackling larger goals and targets in the service of our people.

“Our administration in Lagos State has just a little over 400 days left – 416 to be precise – before we hand over the baton of governance, out of the 2,922 days that the good people of Lagos entrusted to us. For the past 2,500 days, we have worked and toiled for Lagos State, to leave it better than we met it – and have done so by looking up to the excellent model and legacy of a leader who discharged a similar responsibility long before us, and set defining standards that have stood the test of time.”