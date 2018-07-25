FG declares July 25 as Diaspora Day

The Federal Government has declared 25th July of every year as Diaspora Day, specifically to recognize and appraise Nigerians in the Diaspora on their contributions to national development.

This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Gabriel Aduda on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the 2018 Diaspora Day holding from 25th to 26th July would be declared open by the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He noted that event features dialogue and constructive interface between Nigerian professionals and experts in the Diaspora on development challenges and opportunities.

The Annual event is organized by the Nigerian National Volunteer Service (NNVS), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) in collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) worldwide.

The theme is “Effective Engagement for National Development”.

The event draws professionals, experts in various fields, administrators, academia and government officials in Nigeria and Diaspora, to the interface on diaspora-related issues and proffer solutions towards National development.

The major highlights of the event will be the Special Focus Sessions on partnering, mentoring and building businesses in Agriculture, ICT, Education and Health sectors by the Diasporas.

The Permanent Secretary encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the various sessions in this 2-day conference to engage with the diaspora towards National development.