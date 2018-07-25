Ekweremadu describes siege on house as affront on legislature

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has described the siege laid on his house and that of the President of the Senate, by security operatives as an affront on Legislature by the Federal Government.

Ekweremadu disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after hosting Senators who paid a solidarity visit to him at his residence in Apo.

He said that the invitation letter served on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asking him to appear before an investigation panel is only a ploy by the Executive to abort the planned defection of some Senators to the People’s Democratic Party.

His comment comes after about 51 lawmakers defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to other parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He further explained that “In the early hours of Tuesday the 24th of July with a mandate to report to the commission by 10 am only for operatives of the commission to barricade my official residence with the aid of Policemen”.

The defections were announced on the floor of the National Assembly during plenary on Tuesday.