FG needs N4tr to complete Lagos-Kano railway project – Amaechi

The federal government needs about N4trillion to complete the Lagos to Kano standard gauge rail project, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said.

He said this is the reason why the project has been moving at a slow pace because the huge amount of money is required to finance its speedy completion.

“Doing Lagos-Kano, we are looking for about N3trillion and N4trillion. Is that a money you get easily? The budget is between N7trillion to N8trillion, if we give only Lagos-Kano the sum of N4trillion then we will be giving half of the budget and we won’t be able to pay salaries.

“So it is a gradual process, that’s why we want to rehabilitate the narrow gauge so that while we are slowly constructing the standard gauge, things will be running on the narrow gauge,” he said