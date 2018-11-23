2019: Buhari’s fake promises can’t swing South-East votes, says PDP

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the South East would not be swayed by the Presidency’s alleged false promises.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari, to lure the people of the zone, and other Nigerians, to support his second term bid will fall like a pack of cards.

The opposition party said the South East, as well as other Nigerians, have resolved not to support any leader, who cannot keep his promises.

Besides, the party added that president Buhari is yet to apologize to the South East and other geo-political zones over the alleged indictment of his administration of human rights violations, extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests and arbitrary detention.

The PDP stated that the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been jittery since the South East and other geo-political zones, threw their weight behind its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a result of his respect for equity and inclusivity in governance.

“Nigerians, including those in the South East, know that president Buhari does not keep promises.

“They know that he has not fulfilled any of the promises he made during the 2015 campaign.

“As such, they cannot fall to the same old trick; ahead of the 2019 general election.

Similarly, the PDP in another statement, also signed by Ologbondiyan stated that the verdict by the former United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for International Development and member of the UK Parliament, Priti Patel, that the corruption and recklessness of the present administration is responsible for the country’s economic woes, is vindication of the opposition party.

The PDP added that the verdict of the UK parliamentarian on the APC-led Federal Government has also vindicated its stance that the country cannot survive another four years under President Buhari. – The Sun.