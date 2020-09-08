Fischer Experience Center celebrates its first-year anniversary

Ever since fischer MEA launched its first fischer Center in the region at Street 8, Mussafah Industrial (M-6) Abu Dhabi, UAE – P. O. Box 261738 landmark Al Ahalia Exchange, on 04 September 2019 it has been a remarkable journey.

Mr. Florian Birkenmayer, Head of the Board of Directors fixing systems division and Managing Director Development and Product Management, Mr. Michael Geiszbühl: Managing Director Sales and Marketing and Mr. Jayanta Mukherjee: Managing Director Middle East and Africa then inaugurated the showroom.

Considering the market trends, fischer Center was launched as part of its major strategic expansion plan of fischer MEA. This re-emphasized the brand’s commitment to providing its customer service excellence and with this success they are planning to open many more showrooms in Dubai & Sharjah.

fischer Centre Abu Dhabi is functional on all working days from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm and serves as one-stop showroom.

All the customers can experience fischer’s complete product range/services first hand and also receive assistance from technically sound personnel, in choosing the right products for the application.

This concept is the game changer for the brand, gaining good response, appreciated by both retail & corporate customers. The showroom is equipped to arrange a direct delivery to the customer’s doorstep from the fischer’s central warehouse the following day.

fischer MEA thanks all its customers & well-wishers who have been part of this giant leap.

Fischer a brand and its promise to perform

For over 70 years, fischer has garnered a widespread reputation for designing, engineering and building innovative fixing solutions.

Since its establishment in 1948, fischer has been driven by a constant will to change and strive for better solutions through innovation.

Whoever chooses fischer can expect not only the best in terms of quality, but also the best in terms of services which are focused and designed with the sole purpose of delighting their customers.

fischer MEA a 100% subsidiary of fischer fixings – Germany, has been constantly expanding its horizons in the Middle East and African markets.

Today, fischer MEA operations headquartered in the Dubai-UAE, oversees the entire region with local offices in KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Pakistan with deep footprints in all major projects and in the trade market.