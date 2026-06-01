The Labour Party on Sunday dismissed allegations of fraud and political sabotage levelled against it by a disqualified presidential aspirant, Peter Agada, who is demanding a refund of the N150 million paid to the party for his 2027 presidential nomination bid.

Agada’s demand was conveyed through a petition issued in Abuja on Saturday by his Presidential Campaign Council, following his exclusion from the party’s presidential primary conducted on May 30.

The council accused the party leadership of collecting Expression of Interest and Nomination fees from Agada despite knowing that he would not be allowed to contest because of the party’s decision to zone its presidential ticket to the South.

The petition, jointly signed by the Council President, Prince Temilade Craig, and Secretary, Prince Temilade Craig, alleged that the party obtained N150m from Agada, comprising N50m for expression of interest and nomination forms and another N100m in contributions towards the party’s national convention and related activities.

Craig insisted that the party acted in bad faith by accepting the payments, screening Agada and allowing him to continue his campaign before eventually issuing him a disqualification letter shortly before the primary.

“We members and supporters of Dr. Peter Agada Presidential Campaign Council nationwide have read with shock and disgust the self-indicting and contradicting confession by LP leadership, confirming that the party conspired to obtain under unfair pretenses aspirant fees for expression of interest form, nomination fees and subsequent screening from the aspirant.

“The fees obtained by the party totalled N150m, being N50m for expression of interest and nomination forms and another N100m as induced contributions to the Umuahia national convention and other party support activities, which were obtained from our presidential aspirant, Dr Peter Agada, under the pretext and assurances of the party’s support for his presidential race.

“We use this opportunity to state that any other sum different from the above, published anywhere else, is not true and not from us.”

The council further cited a statement attributed to the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, in which he reportedly said the decision to zone the presidency to the South had long been settled and ratified at the party’s national convention.

Craig argued that the position raised questions about why Agada was allowed to purchase nomination forms, undergo screening and continue his aspiration if party leaders had already concluded he was ineligible to contest.

He also accused the current leadership of applying party resolutions selectively, alleging that some convention decisions had been altered in the process of restructuring party leadership across several states.

The council alleged that the disqualification of Agada, who hails from North Central, reinforced perceptions in some quarters that the party was unwilling to accommodate aspirants from outside the South-East.

It further threatened to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over what it described as campaign funds obtained under false pretences.

“We wish them well as we hereby put them on notice of hearing soonest from the EFCC on our political networks’ jointly contributed campaign funds, which they obtained under false pretences from our dear principal, Arc. Dr. Peter Agada. Nigeria must be purged in every frontier of charlatan corruption and retrogression,” Craig added.

However, the Labour Party rejected the allegations and insisted that Agada’s disqualification was in line with the party’s constitution and resolutions of its national convention.

Speaking on Sunday, LP National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, said the zoning arrangement was neither sudden nor secretly introduced, but a well-established policy publicly affirmed from the beginning of the party’s present leadership structure.

According to him, the decision was formally ratified at the party’s national convention held on April 28, 2026, which he described as the highest decision-making organ of the party.

“The decision to zone the presidency to the South did not happen yesterday. It is a settled matter that was adopted long ago and ratified at the national convention,” Asogwa stated.

He stressed that resolutions reached at the convention are binding on all party organs, aspirants and stakeholders, leaving no room for deviation.

Asogwa further argued that Agada’s decision to purchase nomination forms and continue campaign activities despite the public knowledge of the zoning arrangement amounted to a personal political risk.

He said, “It is unfortunate that he chose to go against this zoning arrangement and proceeded to buy nomination forms.”

On allegations that Agada expended over N300 million in pursuit of the presidential ticket, the party dismissed the claim as irrelevant to its constitutional position, insisting that financial commitments by aspirants cannot supersede validly adopted party resolutions.

The Labour Party maintained that the disqualification was neither targeted nor vindictive, but a constitutional enforcement of a collective decision aimed at preserving internal balance and party cohesion. – Punch.