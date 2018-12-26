Gov. Fayemi appoints co-ordinating directors for LG councils

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Tuesday announced the appointment of top civil servants as the Coordinating Directors for the 16 local government councils in the state.

The appointments came barely a week after the State House of Assembly suspended indefinitely placed all the elected council chairmen in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode said the appointments took immediate effect.

He said that the elected council chairmen were suspended over allegations of maladministration and corruption.

According to him, the ‘Coordinating Directors’ are to oversee the affairs in the councils.

All the appointees were drawn from the services of the various local governments as well as the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC).

Mr Andero S. O moves from Ekiti South West Local Government to Irepodun/Ifelodun and Mr Akinwumi Foluso, from Ido-Osi to Ikere LG.

Mr Borisade Yinka, from LGSC to Ekiti South-West, Mr Sesan Aina moves from Ido-Osi to Ado-Ekiti LGA; Mr Ayo Aluko, from Moba to Oye; Mrs Toba Ojo, from LGSC to Moba LGA; and Mr L.S Oladunjoye from Ikere LGA to Ise-Orun.

Mr Agbaje S. A moves from Oye LG to Ijero; Mr Arowolaju Tunde, from Ado LG to Ekiti West; Mr Adesoba F.O, from LGSC to Emure; Mr Owajoba J. O, from Ido -Osi to Gbonyin LG.

Mr Akinola Bayo, from Moba LG moves to Ido-Osi; Mr Fasanmi G.O, from Ikole LG to Ikole; Mr Ogunsakin L. R, from Ekiti East LG to Efon; Mr Williams Adeola, from Ido-Osi to Ilejemeje; and Elder K.M Waleola, from Emure LG to Ekiti East.”