Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, at the airport reception for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when the latter visited Enugu for the 19th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, yesterday.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (middle) with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left), inspecting the locally produced goods exhibited during the Enugu edition of the National Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic organised by the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government, in Enugu, yesterday.
October 2, 2018
R-L: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, with his wife, Monica; the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu; state’s Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Priscilla Emehelu and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, during a Mass at the Government House Chapel to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary, yesterday.
October 2, 2018