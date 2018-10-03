Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Tunde Fowler, at the airport reception for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when the latter visited Enugu for the 19th edition of the National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, yesterday.

L-R: Son of the deceased and Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun; and state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, during the burial of a former Commissioner for Information in the old Oyo State, Alhaji Adegboyega Arulogun, in Ibadan… on Thursday. Photo: Governor’s Office