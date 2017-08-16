Gov. Ugwuanyi advocates peaceful, transparent, successful LG elections

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the people of the state to offer prayers for the successful conduct of the upcoming local government elections that will be adjudged as “one of the most peaceful, free and fair elections in the history of the State”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the call at the grand finale of the prayer tour of the 260 electoral wards and 17 local government areas of the State organized by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Prayer Organization held at Udenu council headquarters.

The governor appreciated the main purpose of the Group, which he said “is to promote the essence and importance of prayer in all that we do as a people –for, without God, we can do nothing”, stressed that “prayer is certainly the key to all things that are good”

He added that prayer is also the key to peace and security in the State as well as “prosperity, good health and happiness of our people and it is the key to good governance and responsible leadership”, affirming that “prayer has been and will remain our sustenance in Jesus Name. Amen”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to God for the peaceful conduct and successful conclusion of the tour and the blessings it has brought to the State and equally thanked the Director General of the Group, Engr. Chris Ugwu, the Coordinators and members of the group in all the local governments and wards, for their commitment and sacrifices.

The governor also appreciated the Bishops and leaders of various denominations as well as Priests, Pastors, Evangelists, Prophets and Ministers of God, for their spiritual support and physical presence throughout the tour, saying that his administration is “indebted to Enugu Stakeholders in all the local governments and the wards for the unremitting support and cooperation they offered us during the tour”.

“As we have gathered here to celebrate the power of prayer, I wish to reiterate our unwavering commitment and determination to fulfill our promises to the people of Enugu State- the true heroes of democracy- and to do all that is necessary and possible, to take the state to greater heights.

“I urge us therefore, to remain steadfast in our prayers, for we are confident that with God on our side and with your continued support, our dreams for Enugu State shall surely come to fruition in Jesus Name. Amen”, Gov. Ugwuanyi prayed.

During the intercessory prayer session, the clergy declared the event as “a prophetic and spiritual endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi for re-election in 2019”, assuring him of their support and continued prayers.

The clergy noted that Ugwuanyi is the first governor of Enugu State to initiate a programme for prayers, devote time for God and commences every activity by calling “the God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Jacob and the awesome God of David”.

“We will continue to pray with you and for you. We have seen so many things God has used you to do in Enugu State. We urge you to be courageous. The sky is your limit”.