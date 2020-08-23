Gov. Ugwuanyi reiterates commitment to rural transformation

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his regime’s commitment towards the improvement of lives of the people, saying that the recent repeal and re-enactment law of the Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in the state is to reposition the agency for effective rural transformation.

Ugwuanyi stated this through his deputy, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, when the “Documentary Team” of CSDP from Abuja led by Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Enugu at the weekend.

The governor explained that the framework under the new law would enable the agency to key into the World Bank standards for effective and efficient service delivery as well as discourage rural-urban migration.

Her words: “Your historic epoch-making visit, no doubt, is in line with the development objective of the community and social development in Nigeria. The agency in the state has been receiving the maximum support and mandate of the government in the conception and implementation of projects.

“I would like to assure the team that Enugu State will continue to partner CSDP agency in the state for the furtherance of its rural community and social development agenda.”

Earlier in his speech, Alhaji Yusuf who represented the National Coordinator of CSDP, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje appreciated the Enugu State Government assistance to the Agency in the state

Alhaji Yusuf said that they had been on two weeks tour to South East Zone to monitor and assess CSDP projects in the zone.

“It may interest you to know that we have been in South East for two weeks and we are satisfied with the project we see on ground so far.

“The project is World Bank-sponsored meant for the rural development and Enugu is one of the states that have utilised the fund for the development project.

“We monitored projects at several communities which our team in the states executed, it is a project to be appreciated for well execution.”

He appealed for more assistance from the government to help reduce the suffering of the poor in the communities.

According to him, they had visited eight communities where CSDP projects were sited, adding that they appreciated the well execution of the projects so far.

Also speaking, the State Board Chairman of CSDP, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, lauded the state government for its support to the Agency, adding that Governor Ugwuanyi had created an enabling environment for rural development.

Comrade Ezike told the governor that the CSDP team had visited the beneficiary communities where they assessed the state of development of CSDP projects in the State.

“I am happy that those who are known for ecclesiastical work are participating in CSDP projects in the community, citing Umuhu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state as one of them,” he noted.

The Acting General Manager of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) in Enugu State, Mr. Samuel Ezeugwu while speaking, said, “CSDP is a World Bank assisted project that promotes community-driven development co-financed by the Federal Government.

Ezeugwu further said that the Agency executed various projects in seven pilot local government councils of the state at the moment and would extend it to other councils.

He noted that the project included 134 open markets stalls, electricity extension covering three villages with 130 poles, halls among others.

It was learnt that there were jubilations in all the communities visited as scores of people including women and children came out en-masse to welcome the visitors.

At Umuhu, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Edmund Ogbu (leader of the community) said they were happy over the building of school laboratory and the road which he said was a virgin place before the CSDP intervention.

Igwe Ogbu said, “with the support of the government through the CSDP, we have done good work. We are ready to partner with you.”

Also in their separate speeches, the Bishop of the Anglican Church, Ehamufu, His Grace, Daniel Olaniya and the Secretary of the Town Union, Ebere Chukwuka commended the CSDP and the government for their support to the community by putting the projects in their community.

Other speakers including the Leader of the team, Alhaji Abubakar Yusuf, Board Chairman, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, the Acting General Manager, Samuel Ezugwu who accompanied the officials from Abuja to assess the state of world bank projects commended the people for the support they had given to make the CSDP projects a success.

“We believe that citing one or two of the world bank projects will go a long way in lifting the lives of the people,” Yusuf told the community.

For the Anglican Bishop, Olinya, “the project CSDP brought is not a project the community will forget in a hurry. I recall that the absence of science laboratory in the community secondary school affected many students including myself as I could not make my I physics at the first shot when I wrote my Senior WAEC examination. I was a product of the school.

“What you people have done for us is marvellous. It will help to open up a new area. If not for the rain, you could have seen a large crowd of people here to welcome you.”