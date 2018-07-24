Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the Chairman of “Enugu Tyre Dealers Association”, Mr. Chukwujekwu Agusi, when the group paid the governor a solidarity visit at the Government House, Enugu to endorse him for a second term in office.

July 24, 2018 0

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Board Chairman of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Alhaji Ikra Bilbis (left) and Director-General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo kawu, during the 2018 Content Summit organized by the commission in Enugu, yesterday.