Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with some of the 200 winners of the monthly raffle draw of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme held simultaneously across the 54 registered markets in the state, yesterday.

July 23, 2018 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

L to R: The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha (left); Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Mission Chief for Nigeria, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Amine Mati, during a meeting with the officials of the Fund on the 2018 IMF Staff Visit in Abuja on Monday.