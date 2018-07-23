Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with some of the 200 winners of the monthly raffle draw of the state’s Traders Empowerment Scheme held simultaneously across the 54 registered markets in the state, yesterday.

Related Articles
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (left); Chairman of the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa (right); Chairman of Governing Council of the state’s College of Education Technical, Enugu, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (2nd right), others, during the Award of Excellence/Endorsement dinner for his re-election in 2019 organized by heads of parastatals, institutions, agencies and boards in the state, yesterday.
July 20, 2018
The Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris; Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Engr. Maikanti Baru; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Olajide Odewale; Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapher and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the National Economic Council meeting presided over by the Vice President in the Aso Chambers, State House, Abuja on Thursday, 19th July, 2018
July 20, 2018