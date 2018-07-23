Imo APC holds fresh congress, elects Daniel Nwafor as chairman

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday elected a new state chairman, Daniel Nwafor.

The party also elected other members of the state working committee.

The election, which took place at the Imo International Convention Centre, Owerri, was monitored by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Owerri office.

Governor Rochas Okorocha was in attendance, but his deputy, Eze Madumere, senators Benjamin Uwajumogu, Ifeanyi Araraume, Hope Uzodimma, Osita Izunaso and other top members of the party were absent at the Congress.

The party had, on Friday and Saturday, elected wards and local government area officers amidst heavy security presence.

The congresses held after an Owerri Federal High Court ordered fresh congresses in the state. The court had nullified the one earlier conducted by the Hilary Eke-led state working committee members.

Chairman of the Congress Committee, Adesayo Ojo, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, noting that “it complied with the extant rules of the party.”