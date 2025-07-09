Twenty daredevil gunmen stormed Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s home council, Aguata Local Government Area, early Wednesday morning — the second such attack this year.

The gun-wielding assailants took over the Ekwulobia community, firing bullets in all directions and reportedly killing and injuring several residents.

Ekwulobia is a neighbouring community to Isuofia, the country home of Governor Soludo.

According to eyewitnesses, about four people were killed instantly, while many others sustained critical injuries.

It was also gathered that the attackers positioned themselves atop the yet-to-be-completed new Ekwulobia flyover/bridge.

The heavily armed gunmen reportedly arrived in a blaze of dust and gunfire, catching residents and security agents off guard.

Their vantage point on the bridge gave them a sweeping view of the entire area.

They launched attacks on the joint security patrol team comprising the police, army, and members of the state Homeland Security team, locally known as Udo Gachi.

The assailants set ablaze a security vehicle belonging to the joint task force.

A witness described the scene: “There was confusion everywhere. Most people — workers heading to their offices and traders opening their shops — ran helter-skelter in search of safety. About four deaths were already recorded and many others injured.”

However, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed only two civilian casualties.

He stated that the hoodlums burnt a security vehicle but had been “contained” by responding forces. According to him, security operatives demobilised one of the attackers and recovered two firearms — a pump-action gun and an AK-47 rifle.

Additional items recovered from the scene included four vehicles allegedly used by the gunmen.