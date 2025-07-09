The Federal Government has secured a $747 million loan to finance Phase 1 Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Highway.

The Ministry of Finance announced yesterday that Deutsche Bank arranged the facility.

Phase 1, Section 1 of the Highway is from Victoria Island to Eleko Village.

A statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, indicated that it was the first syndicated road infrastructure loan of its size in Nigeria and “a strong signal of global investor confidence in the country’s reform trajectory and infrastructure pipeline.”

The ministry added, “Deutsche Bank acted as Global Coordinator, Initial Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner and participated in the syndicate, alongside other regional and international lenders.

“The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) provided partial political and commercial risk insurance.

“The syndicate includes support from development finance institutions, export credit agencies and international commercial banks—notably First Abu Dhabi Bank, also acting as Agent across all facilities and Intercreditor Agent, whose involvement underscores its strong and growing support for Nigeria.

“Other lenders involved are the African Export-Import Bank (“Afrexim”), the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (“ADEX”), the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (“EBID”), Nexent Bank N.V. (formerly known as Credit Europe Bank N.V.) and Zenith Bank (through its UK, Paris and Nigeria offices).

“The project is structured as an EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction + Financing) contract awarded to Hitech Construction Company, one of Nigeria’s leading infrastructure firms.

“This structure aims at a strategic partnership between the Government and the private sector, seamlessly aligning technical execution with financing solutions.

“It enables fast-track project delivery while unlocking and maximizing private sector appetite for investment in the country’s priority infrastructure.”

The ministry stated that the construction of Phase 1, Section 1, is already over 70% complete.

It added that the highway, constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP), reflected a commitment to long-term resilience and efficiency.

“Engineered for a minimum lifespan of 50 years with minimal maintenance, it offers outstanding durability and cost-effectiveness.

“The project’s design and implementation have been shaped by comprehensive technical, legal, and environmental and social assessments, ensuring alignment with the highest international standards.”

Speaking on the loan, Mr. Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, was quoted as saying, “This deal reflects the success of our macroeconomic reforms and the return of international capital to support Nigeria’s development.

“We are focused on financing infrastructure in ways that are sustainable, transparent, and catalytic—and this transaction is a model of that vision in action.

“The closing of this market-defining financing is yet another testament to Mr President’s commitment to accelerate the participation of the private sector in infrastructure financing and development.

“It positions the country as being ready for a full transition to the design, development, financing, as well as operations and management of critical public infrastructure through Public Private Partnerships.

“It signals to investors and private sector participants, the sophistication and maturity of the Nigerian market and commitment of the Government to sanctity of contracts and innovative structures to fund critical national infrastructure that will deliver sustained and inclusive growth.”