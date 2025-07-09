The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

The Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations of Council, Azeez Sani, in a statement on Wednesday, said 179, 201 candidates registered for the examination in 12 subjects.

According to him, the results of the examination were released following the successful conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

“During the meeting, the chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.

“The Award committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School Principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management”, he said.

Sani said the Award Committee had approved the Date and Timetable for the 2025 BECE Re-sit, disclosing that it will hold on 23rd and 24th July, 2025.