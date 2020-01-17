Gunmen kill 14 in Zamfara, abduct ex-DSS boss

Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the death of 14 people following a deadly attack on Wednesday by motorcycle riding bandits in Babban Rafi village in Gummi local government area of the state near Danko in Kebbi state.

But locals claimed no fewer than 29 were killed.

The onslaught included the abduction of a retired senior officer of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Benue.

According to the Police Police Relation Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu said the attack was carried out by large number of bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi state who stormed the village in the night and shot sporadically.

“Combine teams of PMF/CTU/FSARS attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with men from “Operation Hadarin Daji” mobilised to the area with a view to trailing the perpetrators for arrest and also avoid further attack on neighbouring villages,” he said.

The police spokesman assured that the command will arrest the perpetrators of this bizarre crime so as to face the full wrath of the law.

“Security agencies are aware of some recalcitrant bandits who refused to toe the line of peace, such recalcitrant are being dealt with by the security agent’s action in collaboration with the repentant bandits,” he said.

A witness, Musa Ibrahim, who spoke through the phone, said the bandits arrived the village in about 42 motorcycles with three persons on each all armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons.

Ibrahim added that the bandits began firing at anything in sight and even chased those who tried to escape into the bushes and killed many innocent people.

“Over 29 people were found dead and many sustained injuries while many are still missing as a result of the deadly attack by the bandits,” he said.

Another source said the bandits rustled many cattle and other valuable property.

Meanwhile, suspected kidnappers on Wednesday abducted a retired senior officer of the Department of State Security (DSS), Peter Unogwu, popularly known as Naraguta in Benue State.

It was gathered that the victim was abducted on his way his village in Igumale, Ado Local government area of the state.

A family source who gave his name as Onazi Agbo, said the victim who operated a four-star hotel in Igumale, was ravelling on the Otukpo-Utonkon- Igumale Road when the kidnappers waylaid him, ordered him out of his car and forcefully took him to an unknown destination.

A source said Unogwu, a former Chief Security Officer of Chevron Nigeria Limited, was abducted in front of the site of Igumale Cement Factory in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Agbo who noted that Ado local Government Area was no longer safe, especially with the unwholesome activities of kidnappers, appealed to security agencies to intervene.

Family source told newsmen that at the time of filing this report, Unogwu’s abductors were yet to open discussion with the family or demand for ransom.

The state Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident, said police was already on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The former DSS man was kidnapped yesterday. Our men are already trailing the kidnappers,” she said. – The Sun.