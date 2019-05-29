State FA Elections: Supporters Club congratulates Akinwunmi, Olanlege, others on election victories

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi on his re-election as the Chairman of Lagos State Football Association for another four-year tenure.

In a statement, the National Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, expressed the heartfelt happiness of the club over the smooth and rancour-free elections that was held in several states of the country recently.

Ikpea also congratulated other elected FA bosses, including Bayo Kehinde- Olanlege, who was unanimously elected as the new chairman of Ekiti State Football Association.

” I am happy with the reelection of Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi. We believe this is another opportunity for him to consolidate and improve upon the good works his board are doing with football in the state.

” On behalf of the Supporters Club, I also rejoice and thank God for the ultimate victory of my brother, Bayo Olanlege as the new EKSFA boss. It has been a long journey to the seat and we believe his tenure will take football in Ekiti to greater heights,” Ikpea enthused.