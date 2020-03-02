ICTEL Expo 2020: LCCI seeks NCC partnership, support

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has sought the partnership and collaboration of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the successful hosting of this year’s edition of the Information Communication Technology and Telecommunications (ICTEL) Expo.

The request was made by Leye Kupoluyi, LCCI Vice President, when he led a delegation of the Chamber to the Commission on a courtesy visit. The delegation led by Kupoluyi was received at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex Building, Mbora, Abuja at the weekend.

Ismail Adedigba, Acting Head of Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) at NCC, received the LCCI team on behalf of Prof. Umar Danbatta, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive.

Speaking during the visit, Kupoluyi, who commended the Commission for its role in driving further growth of Information and Communications Technology (ICT); and for its unflinching commitment to providing universal access in the country, also lauded NCC for its consistency in supporting successful hosting of previous ICTEL Expos.

Kupoluyi said LCCI’s objective for the visit was to deliberate with the Management of the Commission on its upcoming 6th edition of the ICTEL Expo holding later this year with the theme: “Exploring Opportunities in Digital Economy.”

Kupoluyi stated that the theme of the expo is so directly connected to the activities of NCC as the regulatory authority for telecommunications in Nigeria. “Over the years, NCC has been supportive and remained a partner for progress to LCCI, and the successes so far recorded in the past five editions of ICTEL Expo would not have been possible without the support of NCC,” he said.

Kupoluyi further underscored the desirability of having NCC as an event partner at the 2020 edition of the expo by emphasising that in today’s world, ICT/telecommunications has become an enabler for businesses, improved health care delivery, and e-agriculture among others.

“Hence, the participation of the NCC will further underscore the significance of the theme of the event and enhance the dialogue on how we can jointly explore opportunities in digital economy to the benefits of our organisations, members of LCCI and the country in general,” he said.

Responding, Adedigba reaffirmed NCC’s commitment to partnership and collaboration because strategic collaboration is the fifth item on the 8-Point Agenda of the Commission. He also said the Commission is always ready and willing to promote a win-win partnership and collaboration with relevant stakeholders towards advancing the frontiers of the ICT industry as an enabler to the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Adedigba, however, told the LCCI team that its request with respect to Commission’s participation and support for the upcoming 6th edition of the ICTEL Expo, would be conveyed to NCC Management for consideration.