Nollywood loses veteran actor

Veteran Nollywood actor Kayode Odumosu better known as Pa Kasumu is dead.

The Yoruba film star who has been battling ill health for a while now is said to have passed on after an illness.

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salako took to her Instagram page to share the news of the actor’s demise.

Sharing a picture of the late thespian alongside herself and actor Yinka Quadri, Foluke revealed that a close source that stays around the hospital Pa Kasumu was receiving treatment broke the news.

Pa Kasumu’s health became a concern for members of the public when a video of his frail state surfaced online last year.

At the time, the late actor in an interview said that all he needs are fervent prayers and not financial aid from well-wishers and well-meaning Nigerians.

He also disclosed that his sickness is of a spiritual nature and not medical as many have presumed.

In the December 2019 interview, he also dismissed viral reports that he had gone blind.

According to him, he had a partial stroke that affected his left side and to some extent his sight.

Reacting to reports that his smoking habits contributed to his sickness, Pa Kasumu said people were just ‘talking rubbish’.

Prior to his death, the actor has not been active in the movie scene since he fell sick about ten years ago.