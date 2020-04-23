Imo govt diverts LG funds despite NFIU guidelines, says NULGE

The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has accused the Imo State Government of diverting Local Government funds in contravention of the guidelines provided by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.

The National President of the union, Ibraheem Khaleel, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the union would declare an industrial action in the state on Friday, when an ultimatum issued would end.

Khaleel noted that the state government had not paid council workers two-month salaries after its refusal to release funds meant for them from the federation allocation.

He said, “The government of Imo State is tampering with the local government funds and has refused to pay the salaries of local government workers despite the lockdown.

“The government is deliberately diverting the local government funds, and has refused to comply with the NFIU guidelines on the allocation and release of local government funds

“Since the government came on board, it has not disclosed the amount it got from the Federation Account and it has not implemented the NFIU guidelines, the money meant for local government has not been released and the governor is not paying the local government workers.”

He added that apart from the seven-day ultimatum issued by the union to the state government which ended on Friday, another ultimatum had been issued on Monday which would expire on Thursday (today).