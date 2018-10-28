Imo workers to collect salaries in advance

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the state received N12.6bn Paris Club refund and explained that N5bn out of it would be used for the payment of pensions.

The governor also said that although the state did not owe workers any outstanding salary, N9bn would be set aside for the payment of salaries.

Okorocha, who stated this on Saturday while swearing-in eight new commissioners, added that the state would pay salaries in advance.

He also noted that the state government would source for funds in addition to what would be left after removing the pension money, to make-up the N9bn for the payment of salaries in advance.

The governor explained that the October and November salaries would be paid at the same time and that N2bn had been set aside for that purpose.

“N20bn will be injected into the economy of the state,” Okorocha added.