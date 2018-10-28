APC crisis: Gov. Amosun’s aides, APC party members on DPP candidates’ list for National Assembly

Some aides of the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, have been registered as National Assembly candidates of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) for the 2019 general elections.

The development, no doubt, has confirmed the growing speculation that Amosun has alternative plan having been unhappy with the outcome of the governorship and legislative primaries in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Those whose names were found on the DPP list as pasted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were until Friday members of the ruling APC.

On the list as candidates for three senatorial seats in the state were the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye (East); a Senior Special Assistant to Amosun, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi (Central) and another Senior Special Assistant on Energy, Chief Taiwo Fagbemi, as the senatorial candidate for Ogun West.

Whereas the names of Amosun, his Chief of Staff, Tolu Odebiyi and his ally, Senator Lekan Mustapha were listed and pasted as senatorial candidates of APC for Ogun Central, West and East seats in the National Assembly respectively.

Sunday Tribune gathered that the names of APC executive members and political appointees “planted” in DPP might be substituted with all the names of the consensus candidates of APC on or before the December 1 deadline for withdrawal and final substitution of candidates.

On the DPP list as candidates for the House of Representatives are former APC chairman for Egbado South Local Government, Odebiyi Safiu Abiodun (Egbado South /Ipokia Federal constituency); a younger brother to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adekunbi Fatai Aremu; Alhaji Taofeek Olabode, a serving chairman of Abeokuta North Local Council Development Area as candidate for Abeokuta North/ Obafemi-Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency.

Others on the list are the General Manager of the State Housing Corporation, Ms Olajumoke Akinwunmi (Abeokuta South); the current chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Wale Shittu (Ijebu Central Federal Constituency).

Also on the list are Odumosu Olugbenga (Remo North); a Commissioner in the Civil Service Commission, Mojeed Ekelojumati (Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside); the current chairman of APC in Ifo LG, Saheed Ariori (Ifo/Ewekoro) and Lamidi Rasheed (Ado-Odo/Ota).

However, it is likely that the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi would be substituted with the name of his younger brother Fatai, as the candidate of DPP for Egbado North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency.