INEC Chairman, Buhari’s CoS, Abba Kyari hold closed-door meeting

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, visited Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

Both men met behind closed doors inside Kyari’s office after which the INEC boss left the Villa.

No reason was given for the meeting and the agenda was not disclosed to journalists with Yakubu declining to speak about it.

At a briefing earlier, the INEC boss had announced that the electoral body will hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three constituencies in Bauchi, Katsina and Cross River State should be held latest by November 17.

According to Professor Yakubu, of the 14 activities scheduled to hold in the build-up to the 2019 general elections, three have been implemented. They are the publishing of the official notice for the elections, primaries for the nomination of candidates by political parties and the submitting of forms cf002 and cf001 which contain the list of candidates and personal particulars of the winners of primaries for presidential and national assembly elections.

He added that INEC had published these forms in the constituencies the candidates seek to represent and that the submission of nominations for the governorship and state assembly elections will end on November 2, 2018.

Voter registers for each polling unit will be displayed at polling units nationwide from November 6 to the 12, 2018.

He called on Nigerians to go to their various polling centres and constituencies to view these documents to ensure they are properly registered and that the information given by candidates seeking their votes are correct.