The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday officially recognised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This development followed a period of internal restructuring within the party, which culminated in the emergence of new national officers aimed at repositioning the ADC ahead of future electoral contests.

Alongside Mark, other principal officers now officially acknowledged by INEC include Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, Dr. Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary, and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser.

With this formal endorsement, the ADC leadership is expected to commence a nationwide reconciliation and mobilisation effort, as the party seeks to strengthen its presence across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The leadership transition began on July 2, when outgoing National Chairman Ralph Nwosu announced the appointment of David Mark as interim chairman and Aregbesola as interim secretary.

Nwosu said the previous leadership had voluntarily stepped down to allow for fresh direction and leadership.

However, the process was delayed due to improper documentation from the Excos. INEC had yet to update its records at the time, still listing Nwosu and Said Abdullahi as National Chairman and Secretary, respectively. Other listed officers included Kelvin Alagoa (Treasurer), Ifeyinwa Ntima (Financial Secretary), and Barr. Ujunwa Onwuasoeze (Legal Adviser).

As per INEC regulations, parties must submit formal documentation—including resolutions, verified signatures, and evidence of due process in order for leadership changes to be recognised.