As preparations intensify for the #AnambraDecides2025 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a new digital innovation aimed at boosting the capacity of its staff and stakeholders.

The Commission on Friday announced the launch of the INEC Training Virtual Assistant, also known as “INECTrainingBot,” a technology-driven learning tool designed to enhance electoral training and operational efficiency.

Available on Telegram, the INECTrainingBot offers users 24/7 access to essential election materials and interactive learning modules, enabling staff to train flexibly and on demand.

According to INEC, the initiative reflects its commitment to “smarter learning” and ensuring that personnel are “fully equipped for their critical roles” during the forthcoming polls.

Among its key features are a user-friendly interface, round-the-clock accessibility, and on-the-go learning options tailored for both field officers and administrative staff.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Oct. 22 to Oct. 26 for the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) for citizens who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by Director, Voter Education and Publicity Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi in Abuja.

Eta-Messi advised registered voters who participated in the recently concluded CVR exercise in the state to visit the Registration Area where they originally registered to collect their PVCs.

She, however, emphasised that PVC collection is by person, saying there will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances.

“All registered voters are urged to ensure they collect their PVCs within the specified period to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra,” she said.

Eta-Messi also disclosed that the commission would conduct a mock accreditation on Saturday, Oct. 25, in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.

She said that the exercise would allow INEC to test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), assess its response time, and test the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the main election.