The Senate has again summoned all security chiefs to appear before the chamber next week over the rising insecurity in the country.

Those summoned include the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, and the Director General of Department of State Services Adeola Ajayi.

Speaking during Wednesday’s plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs were initially invited but could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

He stated that the rescheduled meeting next week aims to deliberate on critical security issues and propose urgent solutions.

The Senate also raised serious concerns over allegations that certain international agencies may be financing the Boko Haram insurgency.

On February 19, security chiefs were summoned to explain allegations that the United States Agency for International Development was linked to funding Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria.

The meeting will assess these claims, address Nigeria’s broader security challenges, and shape policy responses.