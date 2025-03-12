Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a leading financial service solutions provider in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Nigerians secure their financial futures and build lasting legacies through its Private Banking offerings.

With a focus on personalised financial solutions, portfolio management, investment strategies, and estate management, Stanbic IBTC Bank empowers individuals and families to achieve their long-term goals of building lasting legacies for future generations.

In a world where financial security and intergenerational wealth transfer is becoming increasingly critical, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s comprehensive suite of Private Banking solutions provides clients with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complex financial landscapes.

Stanbic IBTC Bank leverages its deep market knowledge and global expertise to deliver solutions that align with clients’ unique aspirations.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the importance of proactive wealth management in today’s dynamic economic environment. “At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we understand that building a legacy goes beyond accumulating wealth; it is about creating a sustainable financial foundation that benefits future generations. Our innovative solutions are designed to help families protect, grow, and transfer their wealth seamlessly, ensuring their values and aspirations endure over time.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Private Banking offerings include personalised financial planning to help clients achieve their short and long-term financial goals, Investment management to enable clients access a wide range of investment opportunities, (including equities, fixed income, and alternative assets), Estate and trust services through expert guidance on Estate planning, Wills, and Trusts to ensure smooth Wealth transfer, Retirement planning through solutions that help clients build a secure and comfortable retirement, Insurance and risk management through comprehensive protection against unforeseen events that could impact financial stability.

By equipping families and individuals with the knowledge and tools to manage their wealth effectively, the bank is fostering a legacy of financial resilience and prosperity.