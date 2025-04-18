Authorities of the Nigerian military have commenced tactical changes in some of its operations to contain the renewed attacks in Plateau, Borno and other states.

With the changes, which began yesterday with the Nigerian army, the force that commands ground troops against external aggression, are expected to be extended to the Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy in a few days.

Sources in the military confided in our correspondent that top officers had been redeployed to strengthen ongoing operations.

The Theatre Commander for North East Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State and the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, were among the senior officers redeployed.

It was gathered that Major General A.E. Abubakar is now the new Theatre Commander for OPHK; while Major-General A.K Ibrahim, is the new Commandant for Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

A source said the new commander and other tactical and strategic commanders redeployed would assume duties after the Easter celebration.

The Theatre Commander, Major-General Shuaibu Waidi, took over the leadership of the theatre on January 30, 2024 from Major-General Gold Chibuisi to sustain the fight against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the region.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum had recently said nothing much had changed in terms of the activities of the insurgents.

Zulum, had last Tuesday while heading an expanded Security Council meeting held at the council chambers, Government House, Maiduguri, said the state was at risk of returning to turmoil.

“Many military locations were dislodged, especially in Wulgo, Sabongari, Wajirko among others. It seems we are losing ground and this is a very important thing that we need to discuss. Peace has gradually returned to Borno within the last 3 years, but we are witnessing sporadic attacks in recent times,” Zulum had said.

Other officers redeployed are: Major-General B.I. Alaya, Director-General, DICON; Major-General M.K Gara and Commander, Operation WHIRL STROKE, K.O. Ukandu, among others.