The Kaduna State Government has dismissed claims circulating on social media about a purported 24-hour curfew in Kakuri and its surrounding areas in Kaduna South Local Government of the state.

The government reassured residents that the area remains peaceful and urged the public to disregard the unfounded rumours.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Dr. James Kanyip, described the reports as the handiwork of mischief-makers aiming to sow panic among the populace.

“The areas mentioned in the false report—Kakuri Bus Stop, Kurmi Gwari, Monday Market, Afaka Road, Air Force Junction, and Kakuri GRA—are all calm and business activities are ongoing without disruption,” Kanyip said.

He added that the government remained steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that security agencies are fully deployed to maintain order.

The commissioner assured residents of the administration’s determination to promote peaceful coexistence across the state.

“There is no curfew in Kakuri or any part of Kaduna South Local Government,” Kanyip stated.

The government also cautioned the public against relying on unconfirmed information that could lead to unnecessary tension or panic.

Kanyip called for responsible use of social media and urged residents to verify any news from credible sources before spreading it.

He said, “Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the rumour being spread by mischief-makers. The Kaduna State Government, however, remains committed to this course and assures citizens that security agencies are fully on ground to ensure adequate protection of lives and property of the citizens at all times and promote peaceful co-existence amongst residents of the area.

“The general public is, therefore, enjoined to work hand-in-hand by collaborating with security agencies in reporting any strange happening within their respective domains and also avoid relying on information from unconfirmed sources for avoidance of ary untoward development.”

He also emphasised the importance of unity and vigilance, urging the public to avoid divisive narratives.