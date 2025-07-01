The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Professor Dakas C.J. Dakas as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission and Dr. Uchenna Eugene Okolocha as Commissioner representing the South-South.

The confirmation came on Tuesday following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire (Ondo Central).

The report, laid before the Senate during plenary, was considered and adopted in the Committee of the Whole.

The committee affirmed that the nominations were under Section 2 (1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, which empowers the President to appoint a chairman and three commissioners, subject to Senate approval.

Appointees are required to be seasoned legal practitioners, eminent scholars, or individuals who have held high judicial office.

During the screening exercise held on June 25, 2025, two of the three nominees — Professor Dakas and Dr. Okolocha — appeared before the panel. The third nominee, Professor Fatima Alkali from the North East, declined the nomination and formally communicated her decision to the Presidency.

The committee, in its report, stated that both nominees met all legal and professional requirements, possessed the requisite experience and integrity, and faced no petitions or adverse security reports.

It also recommended that a new female nominee from the North East be considered in the interest of regional and gender balance.

Senators who participated in the debate, including Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Adebiade, commended the credentials of the nominees. Oshiomhole described Professor Dakas’ qualifications as “intimidating,” and revealed that he and several colleagues were classmates of the nominee, whom they held in high regard.

Following the deliberations, the Senate unanimously confirmed Professor Dakas (North Central) as Chairman and Dr. Okolocha (South-South) as Commissioner.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio applauded the Judiciary Committee for its thorough work and congratulated the appointees. He expressed confidence in their capacity to drive meaningful legal reforms across the country.

“We congratulate Professor Dakas and Dr. Okolocha on their confirmation and wish them fruitful service to the nation in good health and sound mind,” Akpabio said.

The Senate also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as “thoughtful and merit-based nominations that align with Nigeria’s governance and legal reform priorities.”