The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, as a work-free day to honour the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday.

The declaration was made in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, on Sunday evening.

Faskari said the work-free day would enable workers and residents to mourn the passing of the former president, who hailed from the state.

The statement read, “The Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, PhD, CON, has declared Monday, 14th July 2025, as a work-free day in the State. This follows the demise of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who died earlier this evening of today (13h July 2025) in London.

“He noted that the holiday is intended to enable workers and residents of the State to join the rest of the country in mourning the loss and offering prayers for the late leader.

“Governor Radda expressed profound condolences to the family of the late President, the people of the State, and the entire nation, describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.”

He prayed for Allah’s mercy on Buhari’s soul and for his admittance into Aljannatul Firdaus.

The statement added that details regarding the burial arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Buhari, who hails from Katsina State, died on Sunday at the age of 83.