Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in Saturday’s local government elections as a collective win for all Lagosians, saying the result reflects public confidence in the party’s leadership and grassroots development agenda.

APC clinched all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship positions in the local government election held in Lagos State on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor congratulated the APC, its leaders, stakeholders, and supporters for what he called a “resounding victory” across the 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in the state.

“This outcome is a clear affirmation of the trust and confidence that the good people of Lagos have in the APC’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to inclusive development at the grassroots,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He congratulated the newly elected chairmen and councillors but reminded them that the real work begins now.

“This victory is not an end, but a means to an end—that end being selfless, responsive, and accountable service to the people.

“Your responsibility is to deliver good governance, uplift communities, and promote the welfare of every resident—regardless of political affiliation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor urged the winners to govern with humility, transparency, and compassion, and to reach across all divides.

To aspirants who lost in the primaries, Sanwo-Olu hailed their courage and commitment, urging continued loyalty and unity within the party.

“In every contest, there must be winners and others.

“But within the APC, we must always prioritise unity above personal ambition.

“That is the only way to sustain our legacy of service and success,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission for conducting what he described as a peaceful and credible election, and thanked security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the process.

He assured Lagosians of continued collaboration with the incoming local government officials to deliver grassroots development.

“Together, we will ensure that no community is left behind on our journey toward a Greater Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.