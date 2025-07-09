The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has unveiled a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, as the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The unveiling was confirmed in a video posted on X by the Special Adviser on Digital Media to the minister, Gbenga Saka, during the inauguration ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

This comes a few days after Ganduje’s resignation as the ruling party’s chairman.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, was inaugurated with other members of the board, including the managing director of FAAN, Ms Olubunmi Kuku; Ms Dorothy Duruaka; Ahmed Ibrahim Suleiman; Nasiru Muazu; Omozojie Okoboh; TP Vembe, and Bridget Gold, who will serve as secretary of the board.

Speaking at the event, Keyamo said, “As we inaugurate this new board, we carry the weight of expectation that we must continue to foster an environment where aviation can thrive, connect diverse regions, and promote socioeconomic development across our nation.

“The challenges we face are numerous—from infrastructure deficits to the ever-evolving dynamics of global aviation. Yet, I am confident that the wealth of experience and expertise that each of you brings to this board will be instrumental in steering FAAN towards achieving its mission.”

He further charged the newly inaugurated board to support FAAN and carry out their duties as stipulated in the FAAN Act.

“To the newly inaugurated board members, you have been entrusted with a critical mandate. You are not merely figureheads; you are the architects of our aviation future. Your role demands a meticulous approach to governance, a commitment to transparency, and an unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the Federal Airports Authority Act. These include: ensuring safety and security; promoting sustainable development: enhancing passenger experience; fostering collaboration.

“As you embark on this new chapter, remember that the eyes of the nation are upon you. The success of FAAN is not measured merely by financial growth but by the impact it has on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Your work will ensure that our airports become not just gateways to the world but also symbols of national pride and progress,” he noted.

Reacting, Ganduje pledged the commitment and support of the board members in ensuring the progress of FAAN and the ministry.

He said, “As a board, we will assist you in moving this ministry to the next level. There is no doubt we will study the Act of FAAN in order to see our boundary, so that we do not exceed our boundary. I know this is a common problem between the boards and the executive management and the ministry. So we are fully conscious of this. Therefore, the board members and I will study the Act so that we do not go out of bounds, we do not overshoot. But at the same time, we do not exhibit mediocrity by not doing what we are expected to do.

“I assure you, in conjunction with the executive management, we will ensure service delivery because that is the whole essence of FAAN. Service delivery and this service delivery is becoming more and more complicated because there are so many stakeholder institutions, both at the national level and the international level. And we must be conscious of Nigeria as a country that is a leading country in Africa. Therefore, we must exhibit our services to the best international standards.”