L-R: CBA Foundation Logistics Manager, Mr. Alaba Moshood; Board Member, CBA Foundation, Mr. Bode Akinwande; Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa; Assistant Director, Community Development Service Branch (CDS), NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Akowonlehin; Chief Inspector, CDS Service Branch NYSC Lagos, Mrs. Oso Grace and Assistant Director, Press & Public Relations Unit, NYSC-Lagos, Mrs. Joyce Madaki, when CBA Foundation presented chairs, fans to the Lagos State office of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at its secretariat in Lagos…Friday  

June 26, 2020 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Hearty cheers to Bala Yesufu, former Director, Corporate & Govt (West Africa), Cadbury Nigeria Plc, as he celebates his birthday today (March 19).