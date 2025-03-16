L-R: Representative of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (UK FCDO), Udoh Indogesit; Nigeria National Consultant, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Ogundipe Olubunmi; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMoCIDE), Faruk Yabo; Hon. Minister, FMoCIDE, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida and Secretary, Universal Service Provision Fund, Yomi Arowosafe, during the Industry-focused Stakeholders Engagement Session organised by the USPF of the Commission in collaboration with ITU and UK FCDO in Lagos on Thursday (March 13, 2025).
Leave a Reply