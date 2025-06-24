The Lagos State Government has announced that repair work on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge will begin on Saturday, June 28, and continue until Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

The maintenance will span 110 days and be carried out in eight phases across both carriageways.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation, the first four phases will focus on the inbound Alapere section of the bridge and will run from June 28 to August 16. The remaining four phases, addressing the inbound Oworonshoki lane, will commence immediately after, from August 16 to October 5.

To manage the expected traffic disruption, the state government outlined diversion routes for motorists during each phase of the partial closures. During Phase One, vehicles coming from Iyana Oworo are advised to detour through Gbagada, then link Anthony to rejoin Ikorodu Road.

The work area during this phase will have one lane open, with 50 metres cordoned off before and after the active section.

In Phase Two, motorists from Eko Bridge are to use Funsho Williams Avenue to access Ikorodu Road.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be deployed to affected areas to guide traffic and reduce delays.

“This is a necessary step to maintain the bridge’s structural integrity. We understand the inconvenience, and we are working to ensure minimal disruption,” Osiyemi said.

The Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, through its Office of Infrastructure, will supervise the maintenance. The focus will be on the bridge’s expansion joints.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and remain patient throughout the repair period.