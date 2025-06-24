Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan returned to winning form on Tuesday, taking first place in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The world record holder clocked a time of 12.45 seconds, comfortably ahead of her rivals, in what marked a strong statement as she builds momentum this season.

Slovakia’s Viktória Forster finished second in 12.74 seconds, narrowly ahead of Ireland’s Sarah Lavin, who crossed the line in 12.76 seconds. Both athletes posted season-best times in the process.

Lavin, from Limerick, shaved more than a tenth of a second off her previous best of 12.90, continuing her gradual climb through the European outdoor season.

Amusan’s win underscores her growing form and readiness as the athletics calendar approaches its critical phase.