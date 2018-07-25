Masari swears-in new Head of Service

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has sworn-in Alhaji Idris Tune, as the new Head of Service (HOS) in the state.

Tune succeeded Alhaji Garba Sanda, who retired after reaching retirement age recently.

Speaking at the occasion, Masari said his administration would continue to give staff development a top priority because civil servants are the engine room of government.

He said government abolished the tenure policy introduced by the previous administration to give civil servants room for development as well as enable them to contribute to the development of the state.

Masari stressed the need for cooperation between the middle and senior civil servants in the state to enhance service delivery.

He advised the new HOS to tap from the experiences of his predecessors to enable him attain the desired goal.

The governor also urged him to discharge his duty with fairness and justice.

Tune was born on 1963 in Ingawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He started his civil service career in 1988, and was appointed Permanent Secretary in 2008.