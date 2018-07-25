Kano Assembly denies defection of APC members to PDP

The Majority Leader, Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu-butu has debunked the rumour circulating on the social media that some APC members of the assembly have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the clarification while briefing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Butu-butu said the rumour was baseless, unfounded and the figment imagination of some mischievous people who wanted to cause confusion in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fake news being circulared on the social media that our APC members have defected to the PDP.

“The story is not true but a calculated attempt by some unpatriotic elements to cause confusion in the state, “he said.

The majority leader noted that even though six members of the House were still loyal to former governor Rabi’u Kwankwaso but they are still members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He, therefore, advised people of the state to ignore the social media stories being concocted by unpatriotic elements with the aim of disrupting the peace in the state.