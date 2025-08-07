The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the resolution of a technical issue affecting the 2025 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results.

The issue occurred during post-release processing in subjects where paper serialisation was implemented as part of WAEC’s exam security measures.

A statement by Folasade Boriowo, the director of press of the ministry on Thursday said the Ministry commended the West African Examinations Council for its swift response, transparency, and professionalism in resolving the glitch. Updated results will be accessible via the result checker portal within the next 24 hours.

The Ministry also appreciated the patience of affected candidates and assures the public of its continued pursuit of fairness and credibility in assessment processes.

“This development reinforces the Honourable Minister’s broader education reform agenda, which prioritizes examination integrity across all bodies under the Ministry’s supervision, particularly WAEC and the National Examinations Council (NECO). In line with this, both bodies are set to commence a phased rollout of Computer-Based Testing beginning with objective components in November 2026.

“The adoption of CBT represents a critical step toward curbing malpractice, preventing question leakages, and restoring public trust in the examination system. It is a necessary reform to ensure Nigerian students are assessed strictly on merit and that their certificates retain credibility both locally and internationally.

“Dr. Alausa emphasized that safeguarding the integrity of examinations is not optional—it is essential. Upholding high standards, he noted, protects the future of our young people and sustains Nigeria’s global reputation,” Boriowo stated.