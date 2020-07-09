Mohammed Umar replaces Magu as EFCC Acting Chairman

Mohammed Umar, Head of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday resumed as the acting chairman of the agency.

Umar, who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is the second most senior operative at the Commission.

There had been moves to install the Secretary, Ola Olukoyede, as the chairman pending the suspension of Ibrahim Magu.

But he is not favoured as he is a civilian.

There were, however, indications on Wednesday afternoon that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, is favoured as the substantive chairman.

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS, on allegations of corruption.

Magu is currently facing probe by a Presidential Panel set up to investigate allegations levelled against him.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had raised damning corrupt allegations against Magu, which led to his arrest on Monday and subsequent probe by the panel.